US/ Iran: Donald Trump is an inspiration – Leke Adeboye

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
161

Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has described US President, Donald Trump as an inspiration.

Adeboye commended Trump for his actions even as he described him as an inspiration.

His comment is coming at the heels of the growing tension building up between the United States of America and Iran.

On his Instagram page, Adeboye wrote: “One of the men of the year 2019 was and is still Donald J Trump. As in the guy is just an inspiration.

“He is like if you want to be crazy then! Rascality does not have a monopoly.

“Welcome to 2020, when others were talking about defending Jesus, someone already cut off an ear, Thank God for the person moved, it would have been the whole head. I did not come to talk.”

SHARE
Previous articleMinistry denies endorsing Bash Ali’s fight
Next articleElectoral amendment bill: Lawmaker defends Buhari’s refusal as PDP kicks
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.