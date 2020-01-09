Supreme Court verdict: You’re not ripe for governor yet, Gov Okowa to Ogboru

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged his main opponent in the 2019 governorship election, Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sheathe his sword and support his administration in building a stronger state. Reacting to the apex court verdict, an overjoyed Okowa said that it was not yet time for Ogboru to become governor.

Governor Okowa, who danced gleefully Wednesday at an interdenominational thanksgiving service in Government House Chapel, Asaba shortly after the reaffirmation of his electoral victory at the Supreme court in Abuja, stated: “God took us through out the election, tribunal, appeal court and now the last court, Supreme. It is not about me (Okowa) but it is about Deltans.

“My brother thought he can truncate Delta arrangements but God did not allowed him; that somebody from Delta North became governor is by the arrangement for the peaceful coexistence of the state.

“It is time to work for Deltans to achieved our desire goal. I appeal to my brother Ogboru, that the time has come to join us and bring his idea to table.

“It is time to partner to do the best that we can for our people. May be it is not yet time to become governor but that does not stop him from contributing his quota from outside”

The governor’s Supreme Court victory was greeted with wild jubilation across the state as people from all works of life trooped to the Government House in Asaba for the thanksgiving service.

