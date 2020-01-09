STANBIC IBTC Holdings Notifies Of Board Meeting; To Discuss 2019 AFS and Proposed Dividend

In accordance with the provisions of Section 1.2 of the Rules of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The NSE) relating to Board Meetings and General Meetings of Issuers, we would like to notify

The NSE and our Shareholders, that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC (the Company) is scheduled to hold on Thursday 06 February 2020 at 10:00am.

The meeting will discuss amongst other items, the Company’s Consolidated and Separate Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 as well as a proposed dividend.

