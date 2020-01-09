Reps Minority caucus cautions NERC against tariff increase

Minority caucus of the House of Representatives has cautioned the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) against carrying out the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

In a statement in Abuja signed by the Minority Leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the caucus made up of all minority parties in the lower chamber, said the Commission should not contemplate such move or grant Distribution Companies (DISCO) the power to effect an increase in tariff.

He said any increase in electricity tariff, at this point in time, will further exacerbate the economic situation in the country, as it will worsen the already excruciating financial burden on homes, personal businesses, companies and the overall productive sectors.

Elumelu said Nigerians are currently passing through grave economic stress and anything that would aggravate the situation, such as an increase in electricity tariff, is completely unacceptable.

The Minority leader said electricity is pivotal to the economic and social lives of Nigerians and urges NERC to rather seek ways of making power affordable and available to Nigerians, in line with its establishment laws, instead of increase in tariff.

He however assured Nigerians that the minority caucus will continue to protect the interest of Nigerians in this regard by monitoring prevailing tariff on electricity as well as levies on other essential services in the country to ensure that Nigerians are not overburdened.

The Minority leader directed all members of the minority caucus in relevant committees to intensify their oversight functions in this direction in the interest of Nigerians.

