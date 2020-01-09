MANSARD Notifies Of Board Changes; Approves New Executive Directors Subject to Regulatory Approval

AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. (the Company) wishes to notify The Nigerian Stock Exchange (The Exchange), esteemed shareholders, stakeholders and the public of the resignation of Mr. Tosin Runsewe as Executive Director effective January 31, 2020 to pursue his other ambitions outside the group. The resignation has been accepted by the Board.

In view of this change, the Company has proposed the appointment of 2 new Executive Directors to the Board subject to regulatory approval:

1. Rashidat Adebisi is a graduate of Business Accounting, Associate Member of the Association of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ACA) as well as Associate of Chartered Insurance Institute, London. She has experience in different areas of the financial services industry raging from Customer Service, Financial Advisory, Accounting to Audit Services with over 19 years of work experience. She is currently the Head of Distribution where she has been responsible for the Company’s delivery on its retail strategy. Prior to this, she was CFO for 6 years strengthening finance, HR and procurement. In addition, she is well respected in the insurance industry being the past Chairperson of the Accounting Technical Committee of the Nigerian Insurers Association. She joined AXA Mansard in 2005.

2. Tope Adeniyi is a graduate of Computer Science and an Associate Member of Chartered Insurance Institute, London. Tope’s career spans over 19 years from the information management sector, manufacturing to financial services. He currently heads the Health insurance business, which is the market leader in revenues and profitability. Prior to this, Tope was responsible for AXA Mansard’s Operations and Technology where he was instrumental in the set-up of the enterprise architecture as well as the vast processing capabilities built for the retail business. He joined AXA Mansard in 2008.

“AXA Mansard has been a major part of my life for the past 16 years and I am very proud to have been a part of the success story thus far. As the Company commences another strategic period over the next decade, it is the right time for me to step aside and begin other pursuits. I want to thank the Chairman, Board and the entire AXA Mansard family for their contribution in making AXA Mansard a great organisation. Rashidat’s appointment as the Chief Client Officer is a great step forward for the company and our subsidiaries given her extensive experience in Finance, HR Management, Compliance, Technical and Distribution. Without a doubt, the new leadership along with the entire team will successfully implement our strategy and take advantage of the market opportunities ahead” said Mr. Tosin Runsewe.

“I want to thank Tosin for his service as Chief Client Officer and Group Executive. His unique expertise and perspective will be missed. On behalf of the entire Board, I wish him the best in his new endeavours and welcome Rashidat and Tope to the Board. We are excited about their ability to transform our company and empower our customers to live better lives while building on the strong culture and brand of the global AXA Group” said Mr. Olusola Adeeyo, Chairman of the Board.

