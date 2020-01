NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s biggest lender by assets, KCB Group, has injected 5 billion shillings ($49.31 million) into National Bank of Kenya (NBK), which it acquired last year, it said on Thursday.

“In addition to enabling NBK to comply with capital adequacy requirements, the injection bolsters NBK’s financial resources,” the lender said.

($1=101.4000 Kenyan shillings)

