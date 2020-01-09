Cardi B Says She’s ‘Filing for My Nigerian Citizenship’ Amid Growing U.S. Tension with Iran

Last week, President Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iran’s top military official

Cardi B is expressing her concern about the growing tension between the United States and Iran.

On Friday, just after Donald Trump ordered an airstrike that killed Iran’s top military official, the rapper, 27, tweeted that the president is “putting Americans live[s] in danger” and said she would apply for Nigerian citizenship.

“Naaaaa these memes are f—in 😅😅😩 but s— ain’t no joke!” she wrote. “Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live[s] in danger [sic]. Dumbest move Trump did till date …I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

“Picking my tribe,” Cardi, who was born in New York City, added in a follow-up tweet.

Nigerian government official Abike Dabiri-Erewa responded to Cardi’s tweet, saying, “As one in charge of the Diaspora for [Nigeria], we can’t wait to receive you again. Our doors are open, sister.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has previously been vocal about her strong disapproval of the president and has also expressed her interest in Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

In July of last year, Cardi defended Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota when a crowd at Trump‘s rally in North Carolina began chanting “Send her back!” This followed Trump’s racially charged attack on Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen of color when he told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.” (Omar was born in Somalia but is a naturalized U.S. citizen.)

Sharing a photo of Omar beaming with her colorful hijab on, Cardi wrote alongside the image, “You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation 💁🏽‍♀️” — quoting a lyric from Beyoncé’s 2016 song “Formation”.

Back in January 2019, Cardi also spoke out against Trump and the federal government shutdown during a video posted on Instagram.

“I feel like we need to take some action. I don’t know what type of action, bitch, cause this is not what I do, but bitch I’m scared,” she concluded the clip. “This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who need to go to f—ing work to not get motherf—ing paid.”

Last week, Trump, 73, ordered an airstrike in Iraq that killed the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani. The targeted attack against Soleimani was a response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contract worker in a rocket attack on December 27 that also injured a number of service workers.

The Department of Defense said in a statement after the drone strike that Soleimani “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

The following day, Trump said in a press conference held at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, that the action was taken “to stop a war,” not to begin one.

On Tuesday, Iran retaliated against the U.S. by launching missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops.

