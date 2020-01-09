BREAKING: BUA Cement lists shares, becomes third largest coy on NSE

BUA Cement Plc has just listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, adding N1.19 trillion to become the third largest quoted company in Nigeria.

BUA Cement is the subsisting company after the merger of Cement Company of Northern Nigeria and OBU Cement, two companies where Alhaji Abdus Samad Rabiu ‘s BUA Group.

Managing Director, BUA Cement Plc, Mr. Yusuf Binji, said the companies decided to merge to leverage on synergies and create greater values for shareholders and other stakeholders.

Details shortly…

