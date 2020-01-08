Zamfara APC chieftain denies defecting to PDP

By Shehu Umar, Gusau

A chieftain of the APC in Zamfara State and former commissioner for Higher Education, Professor Kabir Jabaka says he and his other political allies have not defected to the PDP contrary to the insinuation in some quarters.

Prof Jabaka said his statements were only meant to declare support for Governor Bello Matawalle in view of his exemplary leadership regardless of party affiliation.

He said they were supporting Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration based on his ability to restore peace and turn things around in the state.

