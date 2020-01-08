US forces exit Kuwait after Iran attack

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
170

Amidst the rising tension in the Middle East region, Kuwait’s defense minister said it has received a letter from the Commander in Chief of a US military camp in Kuwait “declaring imminent withdrawal of all US military forces in three days,” state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.

“Receiving such (a) letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected and we are communicating with U.S. Department of Defense for more details and information,” KUNA reported the minister as saying.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s government says that a Wednesday report of a U.S. troop withdrawal is incorrect and that the state news agency was hacked.

SHARE
Previous articleIran Vs US: UK Issues Security Alert To Citizens In Nigeria
Next articleI am not dead, but alive and healthy, Oyo APC chieftain denies death rumours
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.