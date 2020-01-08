U.S. bolsters Kenya base security after Americans killed in attack

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military deployed additional forces to Kenya on Monday to bolster security at a key airfield after an attack by al Shabaab militants on Sunday that killed three Americans, the military’s Africa Command said.

The attack presented Washington with yet another crisis just as the Pentagon grapples with a rapidly escalating standoff with Iran following a Friday U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

As speculation swirls about how Tehran might respond to the strike, the U.S. military sought to separate the two events, saying: “The U.S. Africa Command does not assess yesterday’s attack by al Shabaab is linked to Iran.”

