Stowaway found dead at Paris airport after Ivory Coast flight – airline

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
217

PARIS (Reuters) – The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an aircraft that landed in Paris after a flight from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, carrier Air France said on Wednesday.

France’s national airline said an investigation was underway.

“Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft operating flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on 7 January 2020.” Air France said in a statement.

Air France expressed its “deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy”.

Air France declined to comment on French media reports that the stowaway was a child. A source in the office of the local prosecutor leading the investigation said she was not aware of the stowaway’s age or identity.

Reporting by Simon Carraud, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Richard Lough

SHARE
Previous articleMilitant attack in Nigerian town kills 20 soldiers, displaces 1,000 residents
Next articleSA’s net foreign reserves rise to $44.897 bln in December
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.