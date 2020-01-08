Sanwo-Olu tells Lagosians: Use alternative dispute resolution

By Adebisi Onanuga

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday advised Lagosians to embrace Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in settling disputes rather than engage in self-help through violent means.

Sanwo-Olu gave the advice while inaugurating two offices of the Citizen’s Mediation Centre (CMC) at Iba and Ojo, Lagos.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Lagosians to continue to seek the services of the Citizen’s Mediation Centre in resolving disputes that are within its competence to handle,” Sanwo-Olu stressed.

According to him, the new offices in Iba and Ojo are demonstration of the government’s commitment to institutionalise ADR through Citizens’ Mediation Centres (CMC) and other government-owned agencies for the proper dispensation of justice in all matters.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) stated that the new facilities and additional personnel will improve the speedy and efficient delivery of justice to the people within the axis.

Praising the CMC’s effort since its inception, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that over N1 billion have been received on behalf of Clients from over 44,000 cases it handled in 2019.

The governor also promised to add more centres to the additional 18 existing CMC offices across all 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas in Lagos State for easier access to justice.

The Solicitor-General/Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Justice, Titilayo Shitta-Bey, said the establishment of the two offices to bring Justice to the doorsteps of the people.

Shitta-Bey assured the people that the state government will continue to fulfill its commitment in ensuring effective administration of justice in the state.

The Chairman House Committee on Judiciary Representing Ojo Constituency I, Victor Akande, who was excited at the Governor’s gesture towards the residents of IBA and OJO axis, thanked Him for bringing the administration of justice closer to the people. Akande stated that the gesture will promote peace in the area.

“It gives me joy that disputes will be settled here instead of going to courts and this will ensure peaceful co-existence amongst the people.

While responding to the gesture of the Governor, the Chairman Ojo Local Government Area, Rosulu Idowu Olusola, urged the residents of the area to judiciously make use of the Centre in settling their disputes amicably without going to court, saying it is a rare privilege.

The Chairman assured that the community will continue to support the developmental plan of the State Government towards achieving a greater Lagos.

