Putin consoles Iranian President over plane crash

The Kremlin on Wednesday reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin condoled with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over the deaths of citizens.

According to the Kremlin, Putin sent a telegram to Rouhani, expressing deep condolences over the deaths of citizens of Iran and to several other countries as a result of a plane crash near Tehran.

“Russia shares the sorrow of those who have lost their family and friends, and wishes them courage and strength,’’ Putin said in the telegram.
A Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane, with 176 people on board, crashed Wednesday morning near Iran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after taking off.

All passengers and crew were killed.

(Xinhua/NAN)

