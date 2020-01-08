OPEC secretary general says Iraqi oil facilities secure, production continuing

ABU DHABI, Jan 8 (Reuters) – Iraqi oil facilities are secured and the country’s production is continuing, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Wednesday.

“It’s a big relief that the facilities continue to be secured in Iraq, the production is continuing and effective,” Barkindo said on the sidelines of a conference in Abu Dhabi,

He said he was optimistic Iraq would reach 100 percent compliance with OPEC cuts in time, despite current tensions.

In a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, Barkindo said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alone could not shoulder the responsibility of maintaining a stable oil market. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal and Dahlia Nehme; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Tom Hogue)

