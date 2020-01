KAMPALA (Reuters) – The Ugandan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday mainly due to sluggish demand for hard currency by importers.

By 0703 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 3,705/3,715, unchanged from Monday’s closing level.

Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Duncan Miriri

