List of 18 professors vying for ABU’s Vice Chancellor post

Eighteen professors have been shortlisted for screening for consideration into the position of Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria (ABU).

The current VC, Professor Ibrahim Garba is expected to round off his tenure in April

The University governing board last year launched a search for a prospective VC to fill the vacuum that would be created by the exit of the current VC.

Below is the list of the shortlisted applicants: 1. Professor Lawal Saidu, Veterinary Medicine 2. Professor Doknan Decent Danjuma Shemi, from Jos 3. Professor Musa Hassan, Pharmacy 4. Professor Sadiq Zubairu Abubakar, NAERLS 5. Professor Ezzedeen M. Abdulrahman, Pharmacy 6. Professor Abdullahi Mohammed, Pathology 7. Professor Kabiru Bala, Building 8. Professor Zakari Mohammed, Library Science 9. Professor Kabir Sabitu 10. Professor Isa Marte Hussaini 11. Professor Abdullahi A. Umar 12. Professor Ibrahim Musa Umar 13. Professor Abubakar Sani Sambo 14. Professor Shafi’u Abdullahi 15. Professor Ibrahim Mu’uta 16. Professor Idris Isa Funtua 17. Professor Sani Ahmed Miko 18. Professor Nuhu Mohammed Jamo

