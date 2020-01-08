Lagos state govt probe stalls slain LASU student’s burial

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

The planned burial of the Lagos State University (LASU) student, Favour Daley-Oladele, murdered by her boyfriend for money-making rituals, did not hold yesterday due to the sate government’s investigation into the matter.

The late Daley-Oladele’s uncle, Toyeme Solomon, told friends and sympathisers, who thronged the Atan Cemetery on University Road, Akoka, Lagos, that the funeral had been put on hold.

Daley-Oladele was allegedly killed for money rituals at a Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State, by her boyfriend, Owolabi Adeeko, his mother Mrs Bola Adeeko, and the pastor of the church, Segun Philips.

Her remains were exhumed last Saturday by the Osun State Police Command, led by Commissioner Babatunde Kokumo. He said the exhumation was to assist the police in their investigation.

Solomon told The Nation that the family was advised at the mortuary that the Lagos State government wanted the family to wait until the conclusion of the investigation.

He said: “What really happened was when we want to collect the corpse of Favour – we were told of a call that came in from the Lagos State Ministry of Health that we should hold on. They said we should not carry the body till they finish the investigation. So, that’s why we couldn’t go ahead with the burial today. The investigation is being carried out under the supervision of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and it is when the investigation is completed that we will know when to bury the corpse.”

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olusegun Ogboye confirmed the ongoing probe by the state. He said after the investigation, a report will be released.

“Thereafter, a decision will be taken on the release of the corpse to the family,” he said.

According to the Coroner System of Law in Lagos State, signed by the Babatunde Raji Fashola administration, the Coroner shall hold an inquest when he is informed that the death of a deceased person lying within his Coroner District was as a result of death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Southwest, Comrade Samuel Olawale, said they were not disappointed by the delay since it was for justice to prevail.

Olawale, the former Student Union President of Lagos State University Student Union (LASUSU) said: “It is important that we delay the burial if that is what will make the deceased get justice. We are okay by it and we are feeling very motivated to fight the cause till the end. Lagos State government had been involved in the matter right from the day Favour got missing.

