NAIROBI (Reuters) – The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar on Wednesday mainly due to low demand for hard currency from importers, traders said.

At 0849 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.25/45 per dollar, compared with 101.15/35 at Tuesday’s close.

Reporting by John Ndiso; Editing by Duncan Miriri

