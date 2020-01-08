JUST IN: Kogi PDP vice chairman slumps, dies

The Kogi west vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Kola Ojo is dead. Chief Ojo, a legal practitioner, was said to have slumped while playing lawn tennis at his Lokoja residence on Tuesday evening.

He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

The state publicity secretary of the PDP, Bode Ogunmola, confirmed the incident, describing the deceased as “one of the reliable pillars of the party who did all he could in the last Governorship election.” Chief Kola Ojo

He prayed to God to give the family and party members the fortitude to bear the loss. Chief Ojo was said to have retired few years ago from the legal department of the Central Bank of Nigeria before venturing into partisan politics.

He was thereafter elected as the zonal Chairman of the PDP, overseeing the Kogi west senatorial district comprising of seven local government areas of the Okun- Yoruba speaking group and Lokoja and Koton Karfe axis. He was re elected in September last year during the state convention.

Chief Ojo, who was in his late 60s, hails from Okoro Gbede in Ijumu local government area of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...