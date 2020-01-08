Iran Vs US: UK Issues Security Alert To Citizens In Nigeria

UK, in its latest travel advice via the Foreign and Commonwealth Office issued on Tuesday, urged its citizens in Nigeria to avoid large gatherings and also stay clear of any unsafe areas. See Also

It said, “Following the death of Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani, in a US strike in Baghdad on January 3, the Nigerian Inspector-General of Police has placed his forces across the country on high alert because of an increased risk of public disturbance.

“The British High Commission is not aware of specific threats against British nationals but you should continue to avoid large crowds and public demonstrations as they can turn violent unexpectedly and at short notice.

“If you become aware of any nearby unrest or disturbances, you should leave the area immediately.”

