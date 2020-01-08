Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said that the ongoing rehabilitation work at Ero and Egbe Dam will be concluded by June this year.

Fayemi, who state this while taking delivery of water equipment worth N1.4billion for the ongoing rehabilitation work at Ero dam, said the completion of the project would provide potable water for 10 local government areas of the state.

The equipment delivered and inspected by the governor includes nine units of High Lift pump, six units of Low Lift Pump and two units of Upwash pump. They are part of the contract for the rehabilitation of the dam funded by the state government and the World Bank.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the equipment, Governor Fayemi said the vision of his administration was to ensure that the dam functioned in its full capacity by supplying 1 million cubic litres of water daily to 10 of the 16 local government areas of the state.

The governor added that the project would be completed by June this year even as the rehabilitation work on Egbe dam, which serves the remaining six local government areas of the state, is near completion.

He said the plan of his administration was to ensure that virtually all communities in Ekiti State would have access to potable water by the time the rehabilitation works on the two dams and Ureje waterworks were completed.

He disclosed that his visit to the dam was to ensure that the pumps acquired were in compliance with specifications.

Fayemi was in company with the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Bamidele Faparusi and the General Manager of the State Water Corporation, Mr. Bisi Agbeyo, during the inspection tour.

