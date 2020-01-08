Ekiti State govt will complete Ero, Egbe water dams in June, says Fayemi

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
34

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said that the ongoing rehabilitation work at Ero and Egbe Dam will be concluded by June this year.

Fayemi, who state this while taking delivery of water equipment worth N1.4billion for the ongoing rehabilitation work at Ero dam, said the completion of the project would provide potable water for 10 local government areas of the state.

The equipment delivered and inspected by the governor includes nine units of High Lift pump, six units of Low Lift Pump and two units of Upwash pump. They are part of the contract for the rehabilitation of the dam funded by the state government and the World Bank.

Speaking shortly after inspecting the equipment, Governor Fayemi said the vision of his administration was to ensure that the dam functioned in its full capacity by supplying 1 million cubic litres of water daily to 10 of the 16 local government areas of the state.

The governor added that the project would be completed by June this year even as the rehabilitation work on Egbe dam, which serves the remaining six local government areas of the state, is near completion.

He said the plan of his administration was to ensure that virtually all communities in Ekiti State would have access to potable water by the time the rehabilitation works on the two dams and Ureje waterworks were completed.

He disclosed that his visit to the dam was to ensure that the pumps acquired were in compliance with specifications.

Fayemi was in company with the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Bamidele Faparusi and the General Manager of the State Water Corporation, Mr. Bisi Agbeyo, during the inspection tour.

SHARE
Previous articleConfusion rocks Ondo state univarsity over nepotistic appointment
Next article2019 Hajj: Kwara approves N21m refund to pilgrims
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.