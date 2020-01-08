Edo lawmaker denies dumping PDP for APC

The member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ogbeide Ihama, has denied dumping the PDP for the ruling APC in Edo State.

The social media has been awash in the state with his alleged plan to dump the PDP for the APC over alleged plan of Governor Godwin Obaseki plans to join the PDP if pushed out of the APC.

Ihama spoke in Benin yesterday while fielding questions from journalists during a yearly stakeholders’ meeting.

According to him, there is one PDP in the state and that he is an authentic member of the Edo State PDP serving as a House of Representatives member on the party platform.

He said the party did not envisage any political crisis during the forthcoming party’s congress in the state.

