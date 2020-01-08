Edo lawmaker denies dumping PDP for APC

By
Naija247news Media
-
1
153

The member representing Oredo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ogbeide Ihama, has denied dumping the PDP for the ruling APC in Edo State.

The social media has been awash in the state with his alleged plan to dump the PDP for the APC over alleged plan of Governor Godwin Obaseki plans to join the PDP if pushed out of the APC.

Ihama spoke in Benin yesterday while fielding questions from journalists during a yearly stakeholders’ meeting.

Surulere man reveals New Herbal Solution That Reverses Weak Erection and Helps Last Up to 48 Minutes in Bed With No Side Effects According to him, there is one PDP in the state and that he is an authentic member of the Edo State PDP serving as a House of Representatives member on the party platform.

He said the party did not envisage any political crisis during the forthcoming party’s congress in the state.

SHARE
Previous articleJUST IN: Kogi PDP vice chairman slumps, dies
Next articleBuhari meets NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari, as oil price rises
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Comment: the money profit in our politics is too much that people now play politics of no base, no ideology so long power or money enters pocket

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.