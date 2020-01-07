As NITTY for All Maturities Falls below 5%…

The local equities market remained upbeat as the All Share Index rose further by 0.90% amid bargain hunting activity.

Also, the Exchange printed 26 gainers against 18 losers, sustaining seven consecutive days of bullish activity.

Shares of DANGCEM, FLOURMILL and ZENITH remained the toast of investors today even as the increase in their respective prices lifted the NSE Industrial, NSE Consumer Goods and NSE Banking by 1.66%, 0.20% and 1.85% respectively.

Hence, the year to date gain of the NSE ASI improved to 2.78% from 1.85%. The total value of stocks traded rose further by 8.76% to N5.82 billion as investors expended N1.51 billion on ZENITH Bank’s shares today.

Elsewhere, NITTY fell further for most maturities tracked amid sustained investors interest in fixed income securities even as all maturities traded below 5%.

However, NIBOR rose for most tenor buckets on liquidity ease. In the bonds market, the values of OTC FGN bonds increased further for most maturities tracked amid sustained bullish activity.

