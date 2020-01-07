NURTW official charged with stabbing neighbour

Our Reporter

A 40-year-old man, Olanrewaju Oladejo, who allegedly stabbed his neighbour over a missing phone, was on Monday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant, a National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) member, who lives at 12, Okedunmola Street, Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for assault, grievous harm and causing breach of the peace.

Prosecuting Inspector Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offences were committed last November 24 at the defendant’s home.

He alleged that the defendant stabbed his neighbour, Mr. Chijioke Achi, on his left hand over the complainant’s wife’s missing phone.

Odugbo said that an argument ensued over the complainant’s wife’s missing phone in the house and the defendant stabbed the man with a broken bottle.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 168, 173 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Mrs. S. K. Matepo admitted the defendant to N50, 000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

She adjourned the case till January 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...