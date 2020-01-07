Hoodlums kidnap seven in Rivers

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped seven persons at Ibu in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA) of Rivers State. The victims were immediately moved to the forest.

Their whereabouts remained unknown last night.

The victims included six elderly women and a fisherman.

Secretary of ONELGA Security Planning and Advisory Committee, Emeka Agbarie, said that the victims were abducted on a farm road near the community (Ibu) and they were quickly moved into the kidnappers’ den, amid sporadic gunshots, to scare passersby.

Agbarie said members of ONELGA’s security outfit, through the phone, were already combing the farmlands and forests to rescue the victims.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), through the phone at 6:58pm yesterday, confirmed the kidnap, but said he had not got the details. He promised to call back as soon as he was able to get the detailed information, but he did not do so at press time.

Omoni maintained that Rivers was safe, urging residents across the 23 local governments to remain calm and law-abiding.

He said the command would ensure the protection of lives and property.

