LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Sellers of Angolan crude were

offering several cargoes on Monday as activity remained subdued

after the holidays.

* As many as 20 of Angola’s 38 cargoes for February are for

sale of which four are re-offers, traders said, a large volume

for this stage in the monthly trading cycle

* State oil company Sonangol was still seeking to sell

cargoes of Gindungo, Hungo, Olombendo and Dalia. The latter

crude was offered at dated Brent plus $2.50, steady from Friday

* Backwardation, high freight rates and lacklustre margins

have dampened trading

TENDERS

* Indian Oil Corp. is running two buying tenders this week

for crude for delivery in the first half of March, a trader said

* Turkey’s Tupras closed a tender to buy Bonny Light,

Forcados or Jones Creek for Feb. 25 to March 5 delivery

(Reporting by Alex Lawler

Editing by David Evans)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...