Speak without my clearance and f err sacked, Ayade warns commissioners, others

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has cautioned his commissioners and special advisers against making policy statements, especially in the social media.

In a statement sent to all commissioners and advisers by his media adviser, Christian Ita, Ayade also warned the commissioners not to appear in public functions.

The governor, who warned them not to grant interviews in either radio or TV media outlets, said violators would be sanctioned.

“Appointees of the state government should not grant or make both radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from the governor….

“No commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from His Excellency.

Every commissioner is from now henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on the social media.

“On the dissemination of government information, I want to make it abundantly clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function.

That is the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita,” the statement read.

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

