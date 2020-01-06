By Eyo Charles, Calabar |

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has cautioned his commissioners and special advisers against making policy statements, especially in the social media.

In a statement sent to all commissioners and advisers by his media adviser, Christian Ita, Ayade also warned the commissioners not to appear in public functions.

The governor, who warned them not to grant interviews in either radio or TV media outlets, said violators would be sanctioned.

“Appointees of the state government should not grant or make both radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from the governor….

“No commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from His Excellency.

Every commissioner is from now henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on the social media.

“On the dissemination of government information, I want to make it abundantly clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function.

That is the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita,” the statement read.

