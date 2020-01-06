Oshiomhole visits Kogi, meets Governor Yahaya Bello

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has paid a condolence visit to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, over the death of his sister, Hajia Rabietu Bello. Hajia Rabietu, an elder sister to Governor Yahaya Bello, died on December 23, 2019 after an illness.

The National chairman, who met with Bello at the Government House, Lokoja, on Monday in company of some of his aides, said he was in the state to sympathise with the governor over the recent loss of his sister.

He prayed God to repose the soul of the late Rabietu and grant fortitude to the governor as well as other members of the deceased’s family to bear the irreparable loss. Oshiomhole also said that his visit was also to sympathize with the government and people of Kogi State over the recent attacks on Tawari community which led to loss of about 20 lives and destruction of property. He described the incident as unfortunate and urged the security agencies to ensure those behind the dastardly acts were brought to justice.

Responding, Governor Yahaya Bello thanked the APC national chairman for the visit and identifying with him and government of Kogi at their moment of grief.

