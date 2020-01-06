The Katsina state Police Command said only 7 persons were kidnapped as against 40 being speculated by the locals after bandits attacked two Peugeot J5 buses last night. The buses were returning from a weekly market at neighbouring Jibia town and on their way to Batsari town when they were attacked around Ruma village.

Sources say the bandits had blocked the said road and moved all the passengers to the bush numbering between 38-40 persons.

AR But in a swift reaction, the spokesman of the state police command SP Gambo Isah said ” The command wishes to clarify rumours being circulated in the social media that yesterday in the evening, bandits kidnapped forty persons along Jibia – Batsari road” “What truly happened was that yesterday (Sunday) 5/01/2020 at about 18:00hrs, bandits numbering over sixty armed with AK 47 rifles blocked Jibia – Batsari road, exactly at Ruma village, forcefully stopped two J5 motor vehicles and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush ” “Search party led by Operation Puff Adder went after the hoodlums but succeeded in rescuing all the victims with the exception of seven others”.

“The Police in collaboration with community members are combing the bush with a view to rescue the remaining seven persons not seen,” he said.

He gave the names of the victims who are yet to return as Ma’azu Yasore, Alhaji Nuhu, Kabiru Hashimu, Dan Asibi Tela, Sani Kokari, Nura Shambal and Ali Dan Maituwo. Also the command has confirmed the attacked on Tsauri community where one Yasir Usman was killed. Locals say the gunmen stormed the village in Kurfi LGA at about 7.30 pm shooting sporadically as people ran for safety.

The deceased was buried this morning after a funeral prayer held at his family house in Goruba road in Katsina municipal.

