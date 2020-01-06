IGP vows tackle cultism in Nigerian stateS

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
25
A Nigerian policeman stands guard as All Progressives Congress (APC) party supporters march towards the Independent National Electoral Commission Office in Port Harcourt during a demonstration calling for the cancellation of the presidential election in the Rivers State on March 29, 2015. Thousands of supporters of Nigeria's main opposition party demonstrated in the southern state of Rivers, calling for the cancellation of elections locally because of alleged irregularities. AFP PHOTO / FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR (Photo by FLORIAN PLAUCHEUR / AFP)

From Chris Oji, Enugu
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has concluded arrangement to begin full-scale anti-cultism advocacy and sensitisation in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it has been learnt.

National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

“POCACOV, the initiative of inspector General Adamu, will be launched and to be deployed nationally by the I-G himself on Feb. 27 in an epoch making event that would take place at the international Conference Centre, FCT, Abuja,” he said.

Read Also: Soleimani: IGP places policemen on red alert nationwide
Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the event will witness the bringing together different stakeholders.

“This is with a view to raising awareness and galvanising stakeholders’ support to reduce the menace and incidences of cultism, substance abuse, associated violence and other vices in our communities, in line with community-oriented policing tenets,” he said.

The spokesman hinted that POCACOV is having a strong collaboration with Matchmakers Consult, headed by Shina Philips, for a smooth and effective event.

The IGP launched POCACOV programme in Enugu on August 29, 2019.

SHARE
Previous articleHarmattan: Health expert advises sickle cell patients to keep warm
Next articleWe will demolish more houses in Ilorin, says Kwara committee
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.