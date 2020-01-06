From Chris Oji, Enugu

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has concluded arrangement to begin full-scale anti-cultism advocacy and sensitisation in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), it has been learnt.

National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Ebere Amaraizu, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

“POCACOV, the initiative of inspector General Adamu, will be launched and to be deployed nationally by the I-G himself on Feb. 27 in an epoch making event that would take place at the international Conference Centre, FCT, Abuja,” he said.

Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said the event will witness the bringing together different stakeholders.

“This is with a view to raising awareness and galvanising stakeholders’ support to reduce the menace and incidences of cultism, substance abuse, associated violence and other vices in our communities, in line with community-oriented policing tenets,” he said.

The spokesman hinted that POCACOV is having a strong collaboration with Matchmakers Consult, headed by Shina Philips, for a smooth and effective event.

The IGP launched POCACOV programme in Enugu on August 29, 2019.

