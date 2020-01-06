The Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED) has allayed the fears of their customers saying there will be no tariff increase for their customers till April.

The spokesman of ANED, Chief Sunday Oduntan on Monday in a statement clarified the tariff Orders issued to the DisCos recently by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Oduntan said NERC has just reviewed the MYTO 2015 and has published an Order on Tariffs and Minimum Remittance for Jan-June, 2020.

The tariffs anticipate changes in the Currency Exchange rates between the United States and Nigeria, changes in the rate of Inflation and Gas prices.

“The Tariffs shall remain the same as they presently are (i.e. 2015 levels) until April 01, 2020 when there will be a slight increment to cater for tariff shortfalls which shall be gradually passed on to the consumer until this is fully completed by the end of 2021.

“In view of the foregoing, we state emphatically that there shall be no change or increase in the existing Electricity tariff until April 01, 2020 when the new adjusted tariffs shall begin to gradually reflect the dynamism of our macro-economy,” he explained.

