596 deceased govt workers still collect salaries from Bauchi govt as 4,578 workers shun screening

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi

The Committee constituted by Bauchi State Government to investigate the non possession of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of civil servants has discovered 596 dead workers on government payroll in the state. Also, no fewer than 4,578 civil servants and pensioners failed to appear before the committee on BVN verification.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the conclusion of the committee’s assignment, said that the committee had given adequate opportunities for the identified workers and pensioners to appear for verification.

Gumba said already, the committee verified 5508 pensioners and workers and who will now receive their salaries of October, November and December.

“The committee discovered 596 dead workers who are still in the payroll of the government,” he said.

