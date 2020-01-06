From Eric Ikhilae, Abuja

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has distanced himself from Senator Shehu Sani, currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N4 million extortion.

Sani, who represented Kaduna on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Eighth National Assembly, was alleged to have obtained funds from a businessman, Alhaji Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, claiming he could influence the outcome of some cases involving the businessman.

The former lawmaker, currently being detained by the EFCC, was said to have claimed to have access to the CJN, some other judges and acting EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu and allegedly took money from the businessman. In a statement yesterday, spokesman for the Supreme Court, Festus Akande said: “Senator Shehu Sani is not known to the CJN.”

Akande said although the issues about the senator’s claimed relationship with the CJN and his (Sani’s) alleged fraudulent conduct were still being investigated, Justice Mohammad found it necessary to distance himself from the former lawmaker.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the story making the round in some national dailies where it was reported that Senator Shehu Sani allegedly approached Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors and purportedly demanded N4,000,000 to give to the CJN, Dr Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, to settle some unnamed four judges over a case he (Sani) allegedly claimed would not see the light of the day.

“Let it be known that if the statement credited to Shehu Sani was actually made by him, it is simply a blatant lie, a figment of his imagination and an orchestrated falsehood immodestly concocted to malign, smear and disingenuously tarnish the good image and reputation of the CJN with a view to gaining financial reward.

“Even though the veracity of the source of the unsubstantiated statement has not yet been ascertained to know if it was really from the senator, it is, however, imperative to keep the records straight by letting the public know that Justice Tanko Muhammad has never, in his entire life, seen or had any form of encounter or interactions, either directly or remotely with Shehu Sani, let alone giving him assurances of what is not only unethical but equally despicable and inglorious, to say the least.

“The outcome of the ongoing investigations will determine the next line of action to be taken regarding the flagrant defamation of the character of the CJN, as perpetrators of such falsehood can never be allowed to walk away with the dastardly act.

“The lesson learnt from this will surely serve as deterrent to other potential name-droppers and extortionists, who are apparently wanting in noble candour that may also be eagerly waiting in the queue to thread the same path of infamy.”

