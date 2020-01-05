In the just concluded week, President Muhammadu Buhari, in his New Year letter to Nigerians, listed some key projects for 2020 which include, amongst other things, 47 road projects; substantial progress on the Second Niger Bridge; commissioning of the Lagos–Ibadan and Itakpe–Warri rail lines in the first quarter; commencement of the Ibadan–Abuja and Kano–Kaduna rail lines; increased liberalization of the power sector to allow businesses generate and sell power; commencement of the construction of the Mambilla Power project by the first half of 2020; and commencement of the construction of the AKK gas pipeline, OB3 gas pipeline as well as the expansion of the Escravos–Lagos pipeline in the first quarter of 2020.

Additionally, the President stated that the FG has in place a fresh deal with Siemens, which is supported by German government, to invest in power generation, transmission and distribution.

The President of Africa’s oil rich country was not only optimistic on delivering core infrastructure that would make producers more cost efficient, he also put investments in agriculture on the front burner as he assured that new agreements signed with Morocco and Russia would further accelerate transformation in the Agric space.

Meanwhile, President Buhari, while not specifically mentioning deregulation of the downstream industry, proceeded to give a hint on his plans by his administration to deliver a more competitive, attractive and profitable oil and gas industry, operating on commercial principles and free from political interference.

Notwithstanding, the National Assembly has given assurances that it was working on the Petroleum Industry Bill which it believes would be passed this year, perhaps in the second quarter.

We feel the President had started on a good path, speaking of his administration’s intention to invest in core infrastructure which will stimulate productivity as cost of production becomes cheaper.

Hence, with these measures, the growing concern about the impact of border closure on Nigeria’s competitiveness should be addressed, at least to an extent. Also, we note that better economic conditions, amid provision of core infrastructure such as power, has a cascading positive effect on governance, especially security. Thus, we opine that the spread of insecurity across various regions in Nigeria, particularly kidnapping, would reduce significantly if able and willing-to-work youths are fully engaged amid increasing economic growth activated by completion of key infrastructures

