Gunmen stormed the house of a medical doctor in Yola in the early hours of Sunday and abducted a medical doctor.

Sources said the gangsters took Dr Abdurrahman Muhammad Kawuyo of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, from his home in Lakare, a community in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, and have asked for a N10 million ransom.

The state Chairman of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), DR Tunde Elijah, said of the incident, “I have been told that the bandits came in the early hours of the night and picked Dr. Kawuyo from his house.

“One of our colleagues who was not aware of the kidnapping, called to have some professional information from Dr. Kawuyo, but the call was picked by a strange person who passed it over to the doctor.

“That’s how we got the firsthand information about the incident. The Kidnappers are demanding for N10 million to have Dr. Kawuyo regain his freedom, but negotiation is ongoing.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Adamawa State, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, told our correspondent that the incident occurred at 4 am.

He said the medical doctor packed into his house recently while it was still being worked on.

“It is an uncompleted building. The doctor packed into it, we understand, because he was tired of paying rent where he was.

He said the police had moved into action by mobilising men and officials to go after the kidnappers and free the doctor.

“As we talk, our men and combing the entire area and around the hills to get at the abductors and secure the medical doctor’s freedom,” the PPRO said.

