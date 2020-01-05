AIB probes Turkish Airlines accident in P/Harcourt

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
19

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has started investigation into an incident involving an A330-300 aircraft, with registration number TC-LOL, operated by the Turkish Airlines.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

The statement noted that the bureau was notified that at about 3:30 a.m. local time, on Dec. 31 2019, the aircraft was enroute Port Harcourt from Istanbul, Turkey, with 295 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

According to the statement, the aircraft suffered a burst tyre on landing on runway 21 of the Port Harcourt International airport; veered off the runway and managed to taxi to the new international terminal.

It confirmed that all the occupants disembarked with no injury.

The statement noted that the bureau was open to receiving any video clip, relevant evidence or information that might assist in its investigation.

“The Bureau will like to call on the press and the public to respect the privacy of the people involved and not to preempt the cause of the incident,” it said. (NAN)

Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

