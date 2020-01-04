Ondo Lawmaker laments return of Kidnappers on Akoko roads

Damisi Ojo, Akure

A member of the Ondo state House of Assembly, Rasheed Elegbeleye, who recently escaped from being abducted by gunmen in Akoko area on his way to Akure on Saturday raised the alarm on sudden return of kidnapping and robbery in the area.

Elegbeleye representing Akoko Northeast in the state assembly said many Akoko indigenes now found very difficult to come home,the development which he said has affected the socio-economic growth of Akokoland.

The lawmaker who is the minority leader in the state parliament described the deplorable condition of all roads in the area as a contributing factor that aided the activities of kidnappers in the axis.

He particularly listed all federal roads in Akoko that had been abandoned despite having an indigene of Akoko as third term Senator.

Elegbeleye urged police to devise motorising patrols on the roads rather than staying on a spot.

The lawmaker also expressed concern on the incessant motor accidents on Ikare township which always claim lives and destroyed property due to recklessness of the drivers

He sympathised with those who lost their lives in a New year road carnage in the town.

Recall that wife of Odigbo Monarch, his two children and driver were seized by gunmen in the axis recently.

Besides,an Oka-Akoko based Pharmaceutical owner,Dan Musa was kidnapped, while another farmer in the same area simply identified as Omodeowa was shot to death by culprits.

On the new year eve, a woman,Mrs Ademuyiwa Banji,who was going for new year festivities in her home town-Ikun Akoko was abducted after which her captors demanded for N1.5b ransom.

