In line with listing regulations of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for quoted companies, Zenith Bank Plc hereby informs its shareholders, The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public that the Board of Directors of the Bank is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to consider the Group’s Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019.

Consequently and in line with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange for quoted companies, Zenith Bank Plc hereby declare the commencement of the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares from January 3, 2020 in respect of the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019. The closed period will run until 24 hours after the audited account is released to the public.

Accordingly, no Director, employee, person discharging managerial responsibility and adviser of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period.

