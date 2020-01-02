The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, says President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, the APC have laid landmines that may explode and ground the country in 2020.

Secondus in a New Year message yesterday through his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said Nigerians should brace up for the “dictatorial regime” in the new year.

Prince Secondus said with the judiciary caged, the legislature ready and willing to rubber stamp whatever comes from the executive, media and the opposition intimidated, Nigerians should await the fang of a dictator wearing the apparel of a democrat.

He said 2020 portends further hard times for Nigerians with the huge loan demands passing through the National Assembly without scrutiny coupled with the accompanying high taxation bills from the executive.

The opposition leader predicted that 2020 would be tough, considering the alleged high level of corruption already rated by experts to be worse under the present administration as they continue to allegedly look away to reported cases of fraud involving high profile members of the ruling class.

“Added to this is the ineptitude that has engulfed the oil sector and various agencies of government as square pegs are put in round holes at the expense of merits,” Secondus said. Reviewing the activities of the past 12 months, Prince Secondus said 2019 remained the worst year for democracy in Nigeria.

He said the worst form of vandalization was done to democracy and rule of law in the country in the outgoing year and blamed it on the anti-democratic forces allegedly being nurtured by the APC to achieve their one party agenda for the country.

Secondus appealed to all critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy, particularly the media and civil society groups to remain alert to their responsibilities and hold APC administration accountable in 2020 as its curious open visa policy allegedly has dubious political undertone.

