JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Growth in private sector credit in South Africa slowed to 6.60% year-on-year in November from 7.28% in the previous month, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Expansion in the broadly defined M3 measure of money supply quickened, to 7.35% in November from 7.28% in October.

Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Kim Coghill

