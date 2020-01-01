The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned new commissioners and special advisers in the state to forget about the 2023 governorship position.

He asked them to focus on the implementation of the 2020 budget the state.

Wike issued the warning while swearing in, 13 commissioners and 15 special advisers, at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

He told his new aides to resign immediately if they were in his administration to look for money to run for the 2023 governorship position.

He said, “Work for the interest of Rivers State. This is a rare privilege to serve Rivers State.”

“Everything must not be money. As it has pleased God, you have been given the opportunity to assist in the development of Rivers State.

“Now that the State Executive Council has been formed, the implementation of the 2020 budget will start in earnest.

“If you know you are looking for money for 2023, resign now.

“I will not hesitate to remove you. There will be sanctions if I discover that any commissioner or special adviser is holding meetings on who will be governor in 2023.”

He charged the new commissioners and special advisers to always place the interest of Rivers State above all other considerations.

Wike also advised them to be loyal and committed to the service of the state.

He said that the state government got preliminary report that none of the special advisers or commissioners was involved in cultism.

Wike said, “If we find out eventually that any of you is involved in the sponsorship of cult groups, that person will be shown the way out of government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...