A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has called on other geopolitical zones in Nigeria to support the South-East’s bid to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023.

He also urged the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party to respect their zoning tradition by zoning the Presidency to the South-East.

He added that such development would prevent political crisis in the country.

Chidoka, according to a statement on Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Okafor, spoke while reviewing a book authorised by a First Republic minister, Mbazulike Amechi.

The book was titled, ‘A Political History of Modern Nigeria: Words and Thoughts of Mbazulike Amechi.’

The former corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said, “I crave your indulgence to use the words of the Northern Elders Forum, contained in an advertorial where they warned President Goodluck Jonathan not to contest the 2011 election.

“I also want to use the same word to sound a note of warning that, if the country’s two major political parties do not continue in the tradition of the agreed rotation, they will undermine the peace and tranquility of Nigeria.”

He added that failure to incorporate the South-East in the 2023 calculations would be “ill-conceived, ill-advised, and definitely divisive.”

He stated that the South-East had always been committed to the unity, harmonious co-existence, mutual understanding, economic development, social and political wellbeing of the country.

He added that it was time, some people dropped any unfounded distrust of Ndigbo, and fight to enthrone the politics of live-and-let-live.

He advised the South-East not to rest on its oars and wait for the Igbo Presidency but to constructively engage with the rest of the country to actualise the dream.

