NAIROBI (Reuters) – Kenya’s economy expanded more slowly year-on-year in the third quarter of this year than in the same period last year, the statistics office said on Tuesday.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said the economy grew 5.1% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2019, compared with 6.4% in the same period in 2018.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kevin Liffey

