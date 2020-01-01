Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Rev. Alfred Martins, on Wednesday lamented that jihadist groups, Boko Haram, ISWAP and other terror gangs were holding Nigeria to ransom.

He appealed to the Federal Government to intensify its counter-offensive to crush the groups and restore normalcy to end fear among citizens.

NAN reports that Martins spoke at the celebration of the 53rd World Day of Peace at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria’s security needs to be taken more seriously to crush Boko Haram, ISWAP, kidnappers and rogue herdsmen, who have made life unbearable for Nigerians.

He described as sad, unfortunate and barbaric, the recent report of the beheading of 11 Christians, abducted by ISWAP—the Islamic State West Africa Province.

“Therefore, I plead with the Federal Government to put more decisive measures in place to curb the lingering cases of insecurity in the country in 2020.

“It is important that the security architecture of the nation be reviewed from time to time, even if it means changing personalities.

“So, I want them to focus a lot more on security as well as do a lot more in providing infrastructure necessary for growth.”

Martin charged the federal, states and Local governments to live above board by being sincere in their approaches to governance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...