APC will lose massively in 2020 governorship elections, Ondo senator predicts

By
Naija247news Media
-
0
167

The Senator representing the Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Nicholas Tofowomo, has predicted that the Peoples Democratic Party will defeat the All Progressives Congress in the 2020 governorship election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tofowomo in a statement by his media aide, Mr Olumide Akinrinlola, on Tuesday in Okitipupa, urged the PDP leaders to agree on a credible candidate among the aspirants jostling for the governorship election.

The statement explained that the lawmaker gave the advice while hosting the PDP leaders and stakeholders in his country home, Ile-Oluji, in the Ile-Oluji/Oke Igbo Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “The PDP will defeat the APC in the next year’s election if our leaders can prune down the present 13 governorship aspirants and agree on just one credible candidate.

“Ondo South PDP will produce the next governor because our district is the stronghold of our great party and there is no room for deputy slot.”

The senator said his constituents would enjoy more dividends of democracy as he was back on his feet to attend to his legislative duties in January 2020.

Chief Eddy Olafeso, the PDP National Vice-Chairman, South-West, while responding on behalf of the PDP leaders, said the party was battle ready to defeat the APC in the forthcoming governorship election.

He accused the present APC administration in the state of not living up to its promises and to the people’s expectations.

SHARE
Previous articleOsita Chidoka: Only Igbo 2023 presidency will federalize Nigeria
Naija247news Media
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.