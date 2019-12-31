Isa Harisu, Sokoto State House of Assembly member representing Kebbe Constituency, has died.

Harisu collapsed when he arrived in the state’s House of Assembly on Monday for the day’s business in parliament.

The lawmaker was quickly rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The death was officially announced at the parliament by the Deputy Speaker, according to a report by PUNCH.

The late lawmaker, aged 55, left behind his mother, four wives and 22 children.

Meanwhile, the Assembly has suspended its sitting to Tuesday December 31, to attend the burial rites scheduled to take place today (Monday).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...