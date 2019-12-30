Group known as Kwara Legacy Network has condemned the revocation of plots of land allegedly belonging to the late Second Republic Senate Leader Dr. Olusola Saraki by the Kwara state government.

In a statement the group described the development as a threat to the peaceful co- existence of Ilorin community and the entire state.

The eldest son of the late Saraki and immediate past senate president, Bukola Saraki has faulted the government’s decision, vowing to challenge it in court.

Coordinator, Mallam Isola Bello, Kwara Legacy Network advised Governor AbdulRahman to avoid acts capable of heating up the polity and create tension in the state.

It further advised him to squarely face the task of governance and implement policies that would make life bearable for the residents instead of ndulging in any act that would set the people against each other.

It added that, ” the state government should have looked elsewhere if it wants to construct a new state secretariat rather than acquiring the late Olusola Saraki’s land at this time.

“There is no doubt that late Olusola Saraki contributed his quota to the development and growth of Ilorin and Kwara in general.

The administration ought to have looked elsewhere in Ilorin to build its new state secretariat.

The acquisition of late Olusola Saraki’s land at Ilofa GRA, Ilorin is not good for a healthy political envirinment as it will create tension among the residents of Ilorin community and the entire state in general, “it stated.

