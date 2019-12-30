Immediate past Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Kabiru Adjoto, has threatened to open can of worms of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Hon Adjoto also vowed to orgainse mass protest in Abuja to force Oshiomhole to tender his resignation as National Chairman of APC.

Adjoto who is now the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Parliamentary Affairs, spoke while àdressing APC supporters at his Ikakumo resident in Akoko-Edo local government area.

He said Oshiomhole was driving himself into political oblivion as a result of sheer greed and hypocrisy.

The former Speaker noted that Oshiomhole had reversed himself on principles that fetched him (Oshiomhole) enormous political fortunes.

According to him, “Oshiomhole became governor on the heels of fighting godfatherism and tenets of ‘one man, one vote’. He has now turned himself into not just a godfather but an untamed emperor who is fully out to ruin the gains of democracy.

“As I promised few months ago, I’m vigorously set to open horrible can of worms that will make Edo people stone Oshiomhole on the street as we enter the new year.

“I am also championing a massive ‘Oshiomhole Must Go’ protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the thirty-six states of the federation. The protest will be unabated till Oshiomhole honourably resigns before he buries APC.

Adjoto who described rumors of Governor Obaseki’s planned defection as baseless, said the governor would enjoy the ‘Privilege of First Refusal’ at the forthcoming APC governorship as enjoyed by Oshiomhole in 2012.

Woman Leader of APC, Ward 7 in Akoko-Edo, Mrs. Victoria Balogun described Adjoto as a grassroot politician with cult of followership because of positive impacts in the lives of the people.

Efforts to get reaction from the Chief Press Secretary to Oshiomhole, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem was unsuccessful as he did not pick calls to his phone.

