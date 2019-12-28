In the just concluded week, Nigerian military has been confronted with pressure from insurgents which have kept the soldiers so engaged as they defended their country.

Specifically, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, Nigerian soldiers fought back Boko Haram fighters who attempted to infiltrate Damaturu, Yobe’s state capital, through the Gonar Bukar settlement on Gashua Road. Similarly, the troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole reportedly Boko Haram flag hoisted in Fadama town in Borno State.

The Army formation achieved this laudable success as the 193 Battalion, sector 1, Operation Lafiya Dole, conducted clearance operations, from Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama all in Madagali Local Government Area of Borno State, given the increasing attacks on the military and civilian targets in the North-east by Boko Haram and its affiliated Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Barely a week after the militants reportedly killed four aid workers in Borno State, the

ISWAP faction reportedly executed 11 captives which they claimed was a revenge for the killing of some of their leaders.

Meanwhile, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, recently called on the military to recover

three of its local governments under the control of Boko Haram insurgents.

He listed Marte, Kukawa and Abadam local governments as he raised concern over the rising wave of insecurity given the attacks by insurgents on six villages in his state within three weeks.

However, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) stated that terrorists do not control any part of the country’s territory and that, given the hard times the insurgents are facing amid the superior fire power from the military, they have had to resort to abductions and kidnappings to raise funds for their illicit activities.

We commend efforts of the entire security formations in defending the country, especially resisting the insurgents from gaining access to Yobe State’s capital, Damaturu.

We feel the assistance rendered by the Nigeria Air force, which played a significant role in pushing back the insurgents at Damaturu, remains a testament to one of the advantages of a working relationship amongst the different security formations.

We expect to see more professionalism and cordial working relationships amongst the countries security agencies.

